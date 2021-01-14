BREAKING

Breaking: Justyn Ross announces he's coming back to Clemson
2021 Jan 14
Ross was able to do some workouts with the team later in 2020. (Clemson athletics photo)
Ross was able to do some workouts with the team later in 2020.

One of the Clemson’s top playmakers from Playoff runs in 2018 and 2019 will be back for another run.

Justyn Ross announced the news on Thursday, looking to return to the field in a Clemson uniform instead of testing his pro chances after having to sit out last season after surgery for a congenital fusion in his neck and spine area last summer.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had given positive updates on Ross’ progress and Ross had been around Tiger practices for light workouts.

Over two seasons, Ross recorded 112 catches for 1,865 yards with 17 touchdowns in 929 snaps over 29 career games (14 starts). He was named a freshman All-American in Clemson’s 2018 national title season and he was an honorable-mention All-ACC pick as a sophomore.

