Jim Boeheim takes shot at reporter's height after win over Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Syracuse got the much-needed 64-54 home win against Clemson on Wednesday night. One of the evening's top stories was the cranky old man behavior of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim during his post-game interview AFTER the win. "But if I'd played Jesse (Edwards) and Kadary (Richmond), we'd probably be 22-2 now," Boeheim said. "I just didn't see that. I couldn't figure it out by myself after 45 years. I need a reporter to figure that out ... who has never played basketball and is 5-foot-2." The remarks were targeted at Matthew Gutierrez of the Athletic. "Boeheim says via Zoom that I have never played basketball before, and I am 5-foot-2, so I am not qualified to have an opinion on Syracuse," Gutierrez responded on social media.

Jim Boeheim said some things after Syracuse beat Clemson. pic.twitter.com/15gV2FyywT — NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) March 4, 2021

It's hard for me and others to take Boeheim seriously with some of the gross things I have seen him do on the sidelines.

YES, I feel like Beavis and/or Butthead typing "Jim Boeheim nose" into the Google machine. It's fairly juvenile, but nonetheless amazing. pic.twitter.com/YcecQTfH2i — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) March 3, 2021