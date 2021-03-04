Jim Boeheim takes shot at reporter's height after win over Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 4, Thu 10:03
Boeheim questioned a reporter's credibility and height last night (Mark Konezny - USA Today Sports)
Boeheim questioned a reporter's credibility and height last night (Mark Konezny - USA Today Sports)

Syracuse got the much-needed 64-54 home win against Clemson on Wednesday night.

One of the evening's top stories was the cranky old man behavior of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim during his post-game interview AFTER the win.

"But if I'd played Jesse (Edwards) and Kadary (Richmond), we'd probably be 22-2 now," Boeheim said. "I just didn't see that. I couldn't figure it out by myself after 45 years. I need a reporter to figure that out ... who has never played basketball and is 5-foot-2."

The remarks were targeted at Matthew Gutierrez of the Athletic.

"Boeheim says via Zoom that I have never played basketball before, and I am 5-foot-2, so I am not qualified to have an opinion on Syracuse," Gutierrez responded on social media.

It's hard for me and others to take Boeheim seriously with some of the gross things I have seen him do on the sidelines.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB claimed by 49ers
Former Clemson DB claimed by 49ers
Clemson loses road matchup with Syracuse
Clemson loses road matchup with Syracuse
Jim Boeheim takes shot at reporter's height after win over Clemson
Jim Boeheim takes shot at reporter's height after win over Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 14 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week