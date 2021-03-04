|
Jim Boeheim takes shot at reporter's height after win over Clemson
Syracuse got the much-needed 64-54 home win against Clemson on Wednesday night.
One of the evening's top stories was the cranky old man behavior of Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim during his post-game interview AFTER the win. "But if I'd played Jesse (Edwards) and Kadary (Richmond), we'd probably be 22-2 now," Boeheim said. "I just didn't see that. I couldn't figure it out by myself after 45 years. I need a reporter to figure that out ... who has never played basketball and is 5-foot-2." The remarks were targeted at Matthew Gutierrez of the Athletic. "Boeheim says via Zoom that I have never played basketball before, and I am 5-foot-2, so I am not qualified to have an opinion on Syracuse," Gutierrez responded on social media.
It's hard for me and others to take Boeheim seriously with some of the gross things I have seen him do on the sidelines.
