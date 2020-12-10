Jets fan Rich Eisen wants to get Trevor Lawrence a gravy boat off his wedding registry
Lawrence might have a gravy boat from Bed Bath & Beyond in his future

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on the Rich Eisen Show on Thursday as he touched on several subjects including the future of star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Eisen is a huge New York Jets fan and wanted any intel on how Lawrence will react when his future is possibly aligned with the Jets down the road.

"We've had a lot of conversations. He's thinking about the future," Swinney said. "He's thinking about December 19th (ND). That's what he's thinking about. He is going to graduate on December 17 at one o'clock, so I'm excited about that for him as well. And he's getting married next spring. He's got a lot on the horizon."

Eisen responded that he would love to buy something off his wedding registry on behalf of Jets fans.

"I would love to send something," he said. "He might need a gravy boat. I don't know or a candlestick or something. He is a fine piece of china himself."

