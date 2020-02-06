Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
by - Correspondent - Thursday, February 6, 2020 8:35 AM
Uigalelei was wearing No. 5 last night
Uigalelei was wearing No. 5 last night

The Fort Hill Clemson Club had their annual Recruiting Wrap-up featuring Dabo Swinney on Wednesday night.

The new freshmen were introduced and the coaching staff discussed each player in-depth for the Clemson fans in the audience.

The players wore their orange Clemson jerseys to the event and here are their new numbers:

98 Myles Murphy

77 Mitchell Mayes

11 Bryan Bresee

9 RJ Mickens

57 Paul Tchio

45 Sergio Allen

22 Trenton Simpson

2 Fred Davis

73 Bryn Tucker

6 EJ Williams

5 DJ Uiagalelei

19 Demonte Capehart

14 Kevin Swint

12 Tyler Venables

87 Sage Ennis

Summer enrollees: (no jersey numbers announced yet)

Tre Williams

Ajou Ajou

Trent Howard

Walker Parks

Kobe Pryor

Demarkcus Bowman

John Williams

Malcolm Greene

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
Flooding near Clemson football practice facility
Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
Swinney announces replacement for Brad Scott
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week