Jersey numbers for Clemson football mid-year enrollees
The Fort Hill Clemson Club had their annual Recruiting Wrap-up featuring Dabo Swinney on Wednesday night.
The new freshmen were introduced and the coaching staff discussed each player in-depth for the Clemson fans in the audience. The players wore their orange Clemson jerseys to the event and here are their new numbers:
The new freshmen were introduced and the coaching staff discussed each player in-depth for the Clemson fans in the audience.
The players wore their orange Clemson jerseys to the event and here are their new numbers:
98 Myles Murphy
11 Bryan Bresee
57 Paul Tchio
45 Sergio Allen
73 Bryn Tucker
6 EJ Williams
14 Kevin Swint
87 Sage Ennis
DJ letting them know why he chose Clemson. It definitely wasn't for playing time for DJ. Could of went to so many other schools and probably would of started. But im glad someone filmed this...cause now you know why he chose CLEMSON. It was because of his Faith...????????% pic.twitter.com/d8QTIW4Ns7— THE U BROTHERS (@DUiagalelei) February 6, 2020
Summer enrollees: (no jersey numbers announced yet)
Malcolm Greene