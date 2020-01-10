Jeff Scott shares final Clemson practice pic

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson assistant coach Jeff Scott will be coaching his final game at Clemson in the National Championship game against LSU on January 13. After the contest, he will be transitioning into his new role as head coach of South Florida. Jeff Scott tweeted a picture of him, his family, Hunter Renfrow, and current receivers at Clemson practice on Thursday. "Today was my last official practice in Clemson," Scott posted. "My family and I have been very blessed to be around so many special players the last 12 years. Can’t wait to enjoy one last special moment with this group on Monday night." #CLEMSONFAMILY Best of luck to Scott and his family, and I know that all Clemson fans would love for him to go out with a celebratory championship win on Monday night.

Today was my last official practice in Clemson. My family and I have been very blessed to be around so many special players the last 12 years. Can’t wait to enjoy one last special moment with this group on Monday night #CLEMSONFAMILY pic.twitter.com/AKMtYDorDG — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) January 10, 2020