Jacob Bridgeman named ACC Men's Golfer of the Month

Clemson, S.C. - Clemson junior Jacob Bridgeman was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Golfer of the Month for January after opening the spring slate with a Camp Creek Seminole Invitational win, announced by the conference office on Wednesday. Bridegman’s play in Watersound, Fla. got off to a hot start with rounds of 64-66-71 for a 15-under-par 201 score which placed him comfortably at the top of the leaderboard with a five shot advantage. Competing against a field made up entirely by ACC teams, Bridgeman tallied a 64 in his opening round which consisted of eight birdies and 10 pars. His 64 score cracked the Clemson records books as the best season-opening round in Clemson history and tied his personal best mark. Playing the first two rounds bogey-free and recording 43 consecutive holes without a blemish on his scorecard, Bridgeman’s 14-under-par score through two rounds also set a Clemson record for the first 36 holes of a tournament.

Competing against a field of 60 ACC players, 12 of which are currently ranked in the top 100 of the latest Golfweek rankings, the junior tied for first in the field with 16 birdies and was first in par four scoring and third in par three scoring.

A native of Inman, S.C., Bridgeman is ranked second in the Feb. 3 Golfweek/Sagarin rankings and has led Clemson to a No. 7 ranking.

