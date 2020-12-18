JUST RELEASED: Clemson '4 1/2' Nike shirt inspired by Disney movie Safety

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson fans were pretty impressed by the Disney movie 'Safety' inspired by the story of former player Ray McElrathbey who became a legal guardian to his brother Fahmarr while playing at Clemson. During the movie, Fahmarr wore a '4 1/2' jersey as he helped lead the Tigers down the hill during a football game. Many Clemson fans were actually at the taping of the powerful moment of the movie as it was done at halftime during a real Clemson game. To celebrate the inspiring movie, Fanatics has just released an orange Nike t-shirt commemorating the movie with a '4 1/2' on the back of the shirt.

