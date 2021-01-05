J.J. Watt apologizes to Deshaun Watson: "We wasted one of your years"

It has been a tough year for fans of the Houston Texans. The team lost their franchise receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a surprising trade for running back David Johnson and then stumbled to a very disappointing 4-12 season. Of course, a lion's share of the blame could be directed at former Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien, who was fired after an 0-4 start this season. NFL Films shared a clip of the postgame video after the Texans' heartbreaking 41-38 loss to the Titans. In the video, veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt personally apologized to Watson for the team's mediocre play this season. “Good job, brother," Watt said to Watson. "I’m sorry. I’m sorry. We wasted one of your years. I’m sorry.”

Watson responded, "We should have 11 wins."

Despite the tough season, Watson passed for an NFL-leading 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and only seven interceptions for a QBR of 71.0.

Deshaun Watson and JJ Watt reflecting on the 2020 season. (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/6z7iV6EfBU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2021