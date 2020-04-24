Isaiah Simmons on playing with DeAndre Hopkins
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 24, 2020 8:58 AM
Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was selected No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Simmons held his first press conference with the Cardinals shortly after being selected and talked about various subjects including playing with former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins.

“It’s always great to be around Clemson Family. I seem to find them any and everywhere I go, regardless of it’s alumni or in this case a former player. I’m really excited to be one of his teammates and take the team to the Super Bowl.”

Simmons also talked about what he brings to the Cardinals defense, his excitement to play alongside Chandler Jones and Patrick Peterson in the following video:

