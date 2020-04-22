Isaiah Simmons has no hesitation on top player he's faced

Isaiah Simmons didn’t hesitate when asked who the most talented teammate he’s played with is. That teammate also happens to be the toughest foe Simmons has faced thus far. Simmons can vividly remember the moments Trevor Lawrence has picked the Tigers’ first-team defense apart in practice. “Like all of the craziest plays I’ve seen him make in games, I’ve seen that and more in practice,” Simmons told NBC Sports’ Chris Simms recently. “Sometimes he does things where it’s like, ‘Gah, there’s not really anything we could have done to stop that.’ Personally, I think he’s the greatest player I’ve ever played against, in practice obviously. He’s really like that.” In terms of opposing players, Simmons says Lamar Jackson stood out most. Outside of the typical draft questions, Simmons had a chance to address some lighter subjects on the interview. He’s with his coach Dabo Swinney on Michael Jordan over LeBron James, and in more head-to-head battles, Simmons takes Beyonce over Rihanna, Taylor Swift over Katy Perry and Future over Travis Scott. The first big purchase he’s eyeing? The Mercedes ‘G-Wagon,’ 4x4 squared.

