Injuries force Clemson OL to retire, will student coach

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive lineman Blake Vinson's playing days are over. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said on Wednesday that Vinson will take a medical hardship and stay on as a student coach. "Blake Vinson is going to medical, but he is going to stay," Swinney said. "He wants to student coach. If you have kept up with our program, Blake Vinson has been battling. It’s a shame, but that’s football. It’s unfortunate. Sometimes you wonder why guys can’t just quite get over the hump from an injury standpoint. He’s had multiple multiple surgeries. Knee surgery, shoulder, you name it." Vinson will work towards his master's degree at Clemson.

"But he still made a great contribution to our program," Swinney added. "He’s a great teammate, and he is an incredibly dedicated worker. But he is going to stay. He is finishing up his master’s degree. He’s going to be a student coach for us."

Vinson has been dealing with numerous injuries, including a patella injury, and had surgery to fix the tendon in 2019.