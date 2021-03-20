Hyatt, Thompson lead Tigers to 15th straight win

CU Athletic Communications by

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Clemson second-year freshman catcher JoJo Hyatt laid down the third sacrifice bunt of her career with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh to score Cammy Pereira and lead the Tigers to a 2-1 victory over Louisville at Ulmer Stadium Saturday afternoon. True freshman lefty Millie Thompson pitched her first complete game and posted a career-high eight strikeouts and no walks. Thompson improved to 2-1 on the season, while Louisville’s Taylor Roby fell to 5-4. With the win, the Tigers secured their 15th consecutive victory, and remained undefeated all-time in ACC road games (9-0). Freshman outfielder McKenzie Clark recorded her second career home run in the first at-bat of the day with a 2-0 count to give the Tigers an early 1-0 lead. Louisville evened the score, 1-1, in the bottom of the fourth on a solo shot to left-center field. Prior to Hyatt’s sacrifice bunt to score the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh, Clemson’s Abi Stuart came off the bench to pinch hit and singled up the middle to advance the runner on first to second. Then, Alia Logoleo singled with an 0-2 to load the bases, setting the stage for Hyatt’s game-winning bunt.

Up next, Clemson (18-2, 10-2 ACC) and the Cardinals (9-9, 3-4 ACC) return to action at Ulmer Stadium for game No. 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader at 2:32 p.m. Saturday’s second contest is scheduled to stream on ACCNX.