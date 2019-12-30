Hunter Renfrow finishes NFL season with back-to-back 100 yard games, 0 in college
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, December 30, 2019
Ron Chenoy - USA Today Sports
Ron Chenoy - USA Today Sports

The legend of Hunter Renfrow continues to grow.

Renfrow almost willed his team to victory in the 16-15 loss on Sunday as the NFL rookie had six catches on nine targets for 102 yards and a touchdown.

In the final two weeks of the season, Renfrow had 13 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns showing that he is a key playmaker for the Raiders' future. He finished the season off in stellar form with back-to-back 100-yard performances. He didn't have a single 100-yard game in four years with Clemson.

For his rookie season in the NFL, including four starts, he finished with 49 receptions for 605 yards (8.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Renfrow posted the following message to his Raiders fans after the tough loss.

"Thanks for a great first season Raider Nation! We are going to work harder than ever to turn this thing around and have a great year next year!"

