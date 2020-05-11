Historic ACC Football games to air on YouTube

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Coast Conference fans can relive memorable football games featuring some of the top players in league history beginning Monday, May 11 on the conference’s YouTube channel. The six-week series includes 28 games that begin each evening at 7 p.m. The series kicks off Monday (May 11) and Tuesday (May 12) with a pair of games from the South’s Oldest Rivalry – North Carolina vs. Virginia. On Monday, head coach Mack Brown, in his first stint in Chapel Hill, leads the Tar Heels against the No. 9 ranked Cavaliers in a 1995 classic. Tuesday's game features the 1996 thriller in Charlottesville when both teams were ranked in the top 25. Of the 28 games set for re-broadcast, 23 feature at least one ranked team, seven are matchups of two ranked squads and five include a team ranked in the top 5. The earliest games featured are the 1989 Clemson at Duke game with Steve Spurrier serving as the Blue Devils’ head coach, and the high-scoring 1990 contest between No. 1 Virginia and No. 14 Georgia Tech.

Each games will be shown as a premiere on YouTube and will be available as an archived element after the broadcast.

ACC Football Game Re-Broadcasts on YouTube (May 11-June 17)

Week 1 (May 11-15)

May 11: No. 9 Virginia at North Carolina (1995)

May 12: No. 6 North Carolina at No. 20 Virginia (1996)

May 13: No. 17 Louisville at No. 24 NC State (2017)

May 14: No. 7 Clemson at Duke (1989)

May 15: No. 16 Boston College at No. 22 Wake Forest (2006)

Week 2 (May 18-22)

May 18: No. 6 Virginia Tech vs. No. 11 Boston College (2007)

May 19: No. 2 Clemson at Syracuse (2017)

May 20: No. 1 Florida at No. 2 Florida State (1996)

May 21: Florida State at Boston College (2017)

May 22: Pitt at No. 25 Virginia (2018)

Week 3 (May 25-29)

May 25: No. 17 Louisville at North Carolina (2017)

May 26: No. 14 Georgia Tech at No. 1 Virginia (1990)

May 27: No. 12 Texas A&M at No. 1 Clemson (2019)

May 28: No. 9 USC at Boston College (2014)

May 29: Georgia Tech at No. 11 Miami (2017)

Week 4 (June 1-5)

June 1: Duke at Wake Forest (2017)

June 2: No. 13 Miami at Florida State (2017)

June 3: No. 3 Florida State at Miami (2014)

June 4: Virginia at Louisville (2019)

June 5: Duke at North Carolina (2019)

Week 5 (June 8-12)

June 8: No. 15 UCF at Pitt (2019)

June 9: Georgia Tech at No. 20 Clemson (2004)

June 10: Syracuse at No. 3 Clemson (2018)

June 11: No. 14 Florida State at NC State (2002)

June 12: No. 19 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (2019)

Week 6 (June 15-17)

June 15: No. 22 NC State at Syracuse (2018)

June 16: Florida State at No. 25 Virginia (2019)

June 17: North Carolina at Wake Forest (2019)