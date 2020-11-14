Heisman Trophy voting, ceremony pushed back

TigerNet Staff by

A college football season like no other is featuring another scheduled change.

ESPN announced on its College GameDay show on Saturday that the Heisman voting process and ceremony will be pushed back.

The deadline for voting will be on the Monday after (Dec. 21) the scheduled conference championship games on Dec. 19.

The ceremony would then not be until after the scheduled College Football Playoff dates (Jan. 1) at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence was given the third-best Heisman odds this week in Vegas (5/2), trailing Ohio State's Justin Fields (3/2) and Alabama's Mac Jones (7/4).

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Heisman Ceremony will originate from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn., studios for the first time. For the 27th straight year, Chris Fowler will host the one-hour telecast, joined by reporters Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor. ESPN analysts and former Heisman Trophy winners Desmond Howard (1991) and Tim Tebow (2007) will also contribute remotely.

All Heisman finalists will appear via satellite from either their homes or schools. In addition, several Heisman Trophy winners will appear virtually.

There is your Heisman schedule.

Deadline to vote: Dec. 21, Monday after conference championship games.



Finalists revealed: Christmas Eve, 7:30 pm ET



Presentation: Jan. 5, 7 p.m. (I assume that means the show will START at 7 p.m.) — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 14, 2020