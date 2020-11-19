GoFundMe started for the funeral expenses of Tajh Boyd's father

Tim Boyd, the father of former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday and now the Boyd family needs the help of the Clemson family.

A Gofundme has been started to help the Boyd family with funeral expenses.

Boyd is one of the most beloved players in recent memory.

As a senior in 2013, the Tigers went 11–2, with Boyd completing 283-of-413 passes for 3,851 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. On November 14, 2013 Boyd set the ACC career passing touchdowns record. In his final collegiate game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2014 Orange Bowl, Boyd helped lead the Tigers to a 40–35 victory, completing 31-of-40 passes for 378 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also had 127 rushing yards and a touchdown. His performance set an Orange Bowl record for total yards in a game.

Boyd finished his career with school records for passing yards with 11,904 and passing touchdowns with 107. He is currently the all-time leader in both of those categories.