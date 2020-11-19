GoFundMe started for the funeral expenses of Tajh Boyd's father
by - Thursday, November 19, 2020 10:27 PM
Tim Boyd passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday.
Tim Boyd passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday.

Tim Boyd, the father of former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday and now the Boyd family needs the help of the Clemson family.

A Gofundme has been started to help the Boyd family with funeral expenses.

Click here to view the GoFundMe Page

Boyd is one of the most beloved players in recent memory.

As a senior in 2013, the Tigers went 11–2, with Boyd completing 283-of-413 passes for 3,851 yards, 34 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. On November 14, 2013 Boyd set the ACC career passing touchdowns record. In his final collegiate game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2014 Orange Bowl, Boyd helped lead the Tigers to a 40–35 victory, completing 31-of-40 passes for 378 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also had 127 rushing yards and a touchdown. His performance set an Orange Bowl record for total yards in a game.

Boyd finished his career with school records for passing yards with 11,904 and passing touchdowns with 107. He is currently the all-time leader in both of those categories.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
GoFundMe started for the funeral expenses of Tajh Boyd's father
GoFundMe started for the funeral expenses of Tajh Boyd's father
Dabo Swinney named to Coach of the Year Midseason Watch list
Dabo Swinney named to Coach of the Year Midseason Watch list
Trevor Lawrence leads PFF college QB rankings through 11 weeks
Trevor Lawrence leads PFF college QB rankings through 11 weeks
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week