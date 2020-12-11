Georgia Tech-Miami game canceled
by - 2020 Dec 11, Fri 18:37
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that next Saturday’s Georgia Tech at Miami football game (Dec. 19) has been canceled.

Georgia Tech informed the conference office that it will not be able to meet several of the ACC Medical Advisory Group’s COVID-19 game discontinuation considerations. The ACC Medical Advisory Group report is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Dec. 10, the ACC has played 81 of its 92 scheduled games (88.0 percent).

