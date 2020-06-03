Geoffrey Gilbert named freshman All-American
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
CLEMSON, S.C. – Lefthander Geoffrey Gilbert was named a freshman All-American as a relief pitcher by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday.

The Charleston, S.C. native had a 1-0 record and an 0.71 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched over eight relief appearances in 2020. Gilbert allowed seven hits (.159 opponents’ batting average) and seven walks with 14 strikeouts and did not allow any of his eight inherited baserunners to score.

Clemson assistant coach issues statement regarding use of racial slur
5-star OT picks up Clemson offer
WATCH: Top 10 ACC freshmen football seasons since 2000
