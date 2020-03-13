Gage Cervenka raises money for rare diseases at Clemson Pro Day

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A good man shines his light for others. Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka did his best to impress during Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday but also took time to raise money at the same time. Cervenka started a donation fund to raise money for rare diseases based on how many bench press reps he did during the event. “As I take a step toward my NFL dream, I’d like to use this opportunity to give back,” Cervenka said on the donation site. “I have committed my performance at the Clemson Pro Day to support Uplifting Athletes and its mission to inspire the Rare Disease Community with hope through the power of sport.” “Being a part of the Clemson Football program, I learned how important and impactful it is to use my platform to help others. I was a part of the annual Clemson Football Touchdown Pledge Drive in support of those affected by rare diseases through Uplifting Athletes this past fall. I will never forget the way it brought the Clemson Community together in support of this great cause.” Cervenka ended up with an impressive 39 reps of 225 pounds, and as of Friday afternoon has raised $1,772 for Uplifting Athletes, which is a non-profit organization that helps the rare disease community.

Although his bench press is over, patrons can still do a one-time donation to his cause at the following link.