Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
by - Senior Writer - 2021 Jan 26, Tue 12:41
Foster is expected to compete for a starting spot at defensive end in 2021.
Foster is expected to compete for a starting spot at defensive end in 2021.

Four more Clemson players have made their decisions on whether to return for the 2021 football season, TigerNet has confirmed.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all NCAA football players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and several players have taken advantage of the new rule to return for a fifth and sometimes even a sixth year.

Four more Clemson players have made decisions, with two deciding to move on and two deciding to return.

Defensive end Justin Foster is returning, who missed all of the 2020 season. Foster enrolled in 2017 and enters 2021 credited with 66 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 756 snaps over 39 career games (13 starts). He is expected to compete for a starting spot at defensive end.

Defensive end Regan Upshaw is the second one slated to return. Upshaw is an original walk-on who returns for his extra year of eligibility in 2021 credited with 31 career tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup in 215 career snaps over 36 games. former rugby player who did not play football until arriving at Clemson.

Tight end JC Chalk’s Clemson career has come to a close. Chalk caught 17 passes for 100 yards in 740 snaps over 48 career games (14 starts) for Clemson from 2017-20 after redshirting in 2016. Chalk was part of a Clemson senior class that was the first in school history to go undefeated at Death Valley in a four-year span (27-0 from 2017-20).

Starting center Cade Stewart has also decided to move on. Stewart concluded 2020 having played 1,525 career snaps over 49 games (13 starts). Stewart is also part of that senior class that was the first in school history to go undefeated at Death Valley and helped Clemson to ACC titles and College Football Playoff berths in all four seasons.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to David Hood: Email | Comment
Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
Former Clemson player passes away
Former Clemson player passes away
College Football Playoff committee announces new members
College Football Playoff committee announces new members
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 23) Author
spacer TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 ICATiger
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 Clemgalalways
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 Tigerlife2005
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 TigerJS®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 whisper
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Excited to see Foster return in 2021
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 Vermontfan1221
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 kctigs81®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 powerman®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 FerventApathy
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 WNCU73®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 powerman®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 JustMyOpinion
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 KAllen
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 marleyii®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 Tigerlife2005
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 WNCU73®
spacer Re: TNET: Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
 eaglessoar20021
Read all 23 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week