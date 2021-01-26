Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Four more Clemson players have made their decisions on whether to return for the 2021 football season, TigerNet has confirmed. The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all NCAA football players due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and several players have taken advantage of the new rule to return for a fifth and sometimes even a sixth year. Four more Clemson players have made decisions, with two deciding to move on and two deciding to return. Defensive end Justin Foster is returning, who missed all of the 2020 season. Foster enrolled in 2017 and enters 2021 credited with 66 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 7.0 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 756 snaps over 39 career games (13 starts). He is expected to compete for a starting spot at defensive end. Defensive end Regan Upshaw is the second one slated to return. Upshaw is an original walk-on who returns for his extra year of eligibility in 2021 credited with 31 career tackles (3.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup in 215 career snaps over 36 games. former rugby player who did not play football until arriving at Clemson.

Tight end JC Chalk’s Clemson career has come to a close. Chalk caught 17 passes for 100 yards in 740 snaps over 48 career games (14 starts) for Clemson from 2017-20 after redshirting in 2016. Chalk was part of a Clemson senior class that was the first in school history to go undefeated at Death Valley in a four-year span (27-0 from 2017-20).

Starting center Cade Stewart has also decided to move on. Stewart concluded 2020 having played 1,525 career snaps over 49 games (13 starts). Stewart is also part of that senior class that was the first in school history to go undefeated at Death Valley and helped Clemson to ACC titles and College Football Playoff berths in all four seasons.