Four Tigers projected to go in first two days of NFL draft
by - 2021 Mar 5, Fri 12:50
Clemson could have four names called on the first two days of the NFL draft, per the latest NFL.com projection.

The customary No. 1 projection is here as well with Trevor Lawrence making school history with his draft position and heading to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer had a front-row seat at Lawrence's pro day, which was scheduled early so he could have surgery on his non-throwing shoulder with time to recover before next season," NFL.com's Chad Reuter writes. "Now the only remaining question is whether the team will give its strong-armed, athletic signal-caller the surrounding cast to succeed."

Reuter doesn't think you'll have to wait long on day two of the NFL draft for Travis Etienne's name to be called, going No. 34 overall to the New York Jets.

A round later, former Clemson offensive tackle Jackson Carman is projected to the Denver Broncos, and right after him, receiver Amari Rodgers is pegged for the Detroit Lions.

The first round of the NFL draft will air on April 29, rounds 2-3 on April 30 and rounds 4-7 on May 1.

Clemson's pro day is being held on March 11, featuring those mentioned here (with the exception of Lawrence due to surgery rehab) plus former Tiger receiver Cornell Powell.

