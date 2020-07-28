BREAKING

Former Tiger put on the reserve/COVID-19 list
The Miami Dolphins announced they they have placed three players on their 'reserve/COVID-19' list with former Tiger Cordrea Tankersley, defensive tackle Benito Jones, and long snapper Blake Ferguson.

Per NFL/NFLPA policy, The NFL doesn't allow teams to comment on any player's medical condition if are put on this list regarding if they have COVID-19 or if they are being quarantined because of close contact with someone that has recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Tankersley missed the entire 2019 season with a ACL injury.

The 26-year-old was a third-round pick (97th overall) out of Clemson in 2017.

