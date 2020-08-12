Former Tiger makes MLB debut with Diamondbacks

CLEMSON, S.C. - Former Tiger righthander Jeremy Beasley (Lyons, Ga.) made his major league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks in a relief role against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday night.

Beasley became the 60th former Tiger to play in a major league game and fourth in 2020, joining Steven Duggar (Giants), Mike Freeman (Indians) and Dominic Leone (Indians).

Beasley has a 16-15 record, two saves and a 3.56 ERA in 265.2 innings pitched over 68 appearances (43 starts) in three minor league seasons (2017-19) with the Los Angeles Angels’ organization. Beasley, who was traded to the Diamondbacks in January, also has 256 strikeouts against 92 walks in his minor league career.

In his one season at Clemson in 2017, he had a 1-2 record, a save and 5.79 ERA in 23.1 innings pitched over 23 relief appearances. He allowed just 18 hits (team-best .214 opponents’ batting average) and 13 walks with 26 strikeouts. After the season, he was drafted in the 30th round (No. 895 overall) by the Angels.

With Beasley’s appearance in the majors on Tuesday, every Tiger team from 1974 to 2017 (with the exception of 2016) had at least one future major leaguer on its roster.