Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 29, Fri 08:58
Mac Jones has had an impressive showing during the Senior Bowl (Vasha Hunt - USA Today Sports)
Mac Jones has had an impressive showing during the Senior Bowl (Vasha Hunt - USA Today Sports)

Most people that follow college football think that Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Not former NFL head coach June Jones.

He has been enamored with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during Senior week and for most of the 2020 season.

“I feel that Mac Jones is the best quarterback in this draft; he will have the same supporting cast in the NFL if he gets with a good offensive-minded coach,” he told SI.com.

“Even though he has played only really one year off what I have seen in his deep ball accuracy and what he is running on offense at Alabama - it is exactly what he will be doing in the NFL. So, what you see, I think is what you are going to get. He is the real deal. He can move and create from an NFL pocket. It may not play out this way, but for me, he should be the first quarterback taken when all is said and done.”

Obviously, Jones is a winning quarterback that has all the tools to be successful in the NFL.

However, this type of poor scouting looking past Lawrence as a generational talent might be why June coached last season in the XFL and the Spring League instead of the NFL.

Post your comments!
spacer TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 TigerNet News
spacer Mac Jones is the next Blaine Gabbert
 hotsawce
spacer Mac Jones is the next Chris Weinke
 El Tigre 1
spacer Let's not forget MITCH TRUBINSKY
 Jordan Hall
spacer Re: Let's not forget MITCH TRUBINSKY
 Clemgalalways
spacer Yeah, and June Jones' record of "success" in the........
 Tiger77
spacer June Jones was a back-up QB for the Falcons over 5 years
 civil engr®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 leftie
spacer June, June, June. You obviously sipped WAY too much
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 Valley Boy
spacer Too bad June wasn’t the Jets coach last year...
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: Too bad June wasn’t the Jets coach last year...
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 TigerRam81
spacer “Former” coach😁***
 kbtiger®
spacer Re: “Former” coach😁***
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 CUTIGERTIM®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 LahnTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 Watcher®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 kmitta
spacer Did the TN-Vols know this guy was avalible?
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Good advice if you’re a GM looking to have more free time in two years.***
 Swarley
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 ObiWan
spacer Why June is NOT coaching in the NFL
 tigeron®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer "Thanks Uncle June!"
 Tiger Rag Fishing Team
spacer Beat me to it, dangit!***
 TigerSmith '75®
spacer That's why he's a "former head coach"***
 1portroyalty®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Didn't June end his coaching career
 TigerSmith '75®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 WPD1
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 gocu509
spacer It is apparent that owners and their coaches
 AsheTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 speedracer®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft
 Whitehurst74
spacer There is a Reason June Jones is Not Coaching Real FB Anymore
 morbidtiger®
