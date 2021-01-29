Former NFL coach thinks Mac Jones should be picked before Trevor Lawrence in NFL draft

Tony Crumpton

Most people that follow college football think that Trevor Lawrence will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Not former NFL head coach June Jones. He has been enamored with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones during Senior week and for most of the 2020 season. “I feel that Mac Jones is the best quarterback in this draft; he will have the same supporting cast in the NFL if he gets with a good offensive-minded coach,” he told SI.com. “Even though he has played only really one year off what I have seen in his deep ball accuracy and what he is running on offense at Alabama - it is exactly what he will be doing in the NFL. So, what you see, I think is what you are going to get. He is the real deal. He can move and create from an NFL pocket. It may not play out this way, but for me, he should be the first quarterback taken when all is said and done.” Obviously, Jones is a winning quarterback that has all the tools to be successful in the NFL.

However, this type of poor scouting looking past Lawrence as a generational talent might be why June coached last season in the XFL and the Spring League instead of the NFL.