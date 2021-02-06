Former NFL coach Dick Vermeil rips Deshaun Watson: "I think they change his diapers"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 6, Sat 11:33
Vermeil had some controversial comments about Watson (Gary A Vasquez - USA Today Sports)
Some NFL old-timers are not down with Deshaun Watson's demanding a trade from the Houston Texans.

84-year-old former NFL head coach Dick Vermeil was interviewed this week by TMZ and ESPN and asked about Watson's trade request.

"I think they change his diapers, OK?” Vermeil said on how the Texans should react to Watson's behavior.

"Nowhere in his contract does it say that he’s involved in making the decisions of who coaches or who leads the organization."

Vermeil added that Watson should stop talking and just play football.

"He’s a great NFL football player and always has been a great kid, but I think he just shuts his mouth and becomes a better football player and lead the football team and let the leaders of the organization lead him."

Vermeil was also interviewed by ESPN this week with an additional opinion on Watson.

"Everything we heard about his character coming out of college does not reflect what he is doing right now...If you (Watson) want to make all the decisions as an owner, buy your own team."

