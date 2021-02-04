Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann would pick Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about quarterback play throwing for over 25,000 yards during his pro football career. Theismann was interviewed by CBS Sports HQ's journalist Amanda Guerra this week about various subjects, including who he would pick for the No. 1 pick overall in the 2021 NFL draft. He told the reporter he would select BYU signal-caller Zach Wilson over Trevor Lawrence in the upcoming NFL draft. “I just love the way he throws the football,” Theismann said about Wilson. “It’s hard to teach. We’ve seen people learn to perfect it a little bit, but he has all the natural skills. He has a live arm; he’s got a strong arm, he can put touch on it, he can gun it.” Theismann was impressed by Wilson during BYU's 11-1 record this past season.

“He’s 6’3? He’s not a small guy. Watching him play quarterback, he looks really ready.”

Theismann added that Lawrence had several playmakers around him at Clemson that could have made his quarterback player easier.

“Now Trevor Lawrence certainly is a big kid who can run really well who is surrounded by terrific talent at Clemson. A little bit like Mac Jones at Alabama. They are surrounded by terrific talent and sometimes you look at the talent and say, did that help the position a lot?”

“I just think that coming into this particular draft, Zach checks all the boxes for me, he said.