Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, October 21, 2020 9:41 AM
Trevor Lawrence is an elite quarterback prospect (Credit: ACC Photo)
Another day and another Trevor Lawrence take by a former NFL star.

Former Falcons receiver Roddy White hopes that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence can avoid being picked by the New York Jets.

"If I am Trevor Lawrence and the Jets finish with no wins, I would just go back to Clemson. I would just go back for another year," White told The Big Lead on Tuesday. I don't want any part of that organization."

White believes that the Jets have no idea what they are doing offensively.

"Because it would be awful for you to get drafted by the Jets because they do not know how to put anything together over there as far as quarterbacking, weapons around the quarterback, as far as anything that has to do with offensive talent."

spacer TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 Nick16
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer What if his agent pulled the same stunt that Eli Manning did
 tabbyplague®
spacer Re: What if his agent pulled the same stunt that Eli Manning did
 speedracer®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 castaway®
spacer Not all issues are the same... would be great if he
 GeeVille Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 clemson2003®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 Carlsbad®
spacer ABSOLUTELY!!!***
 wyletigr
spacer Yeah right so he can get drafted in 2022 by the Jets again, or someone just as bad?***
 91grad
spacer What if the Jets are last next year too? SMH***
 RU4GOD2®
spacer I don't think there is much doubt they WILL be bad again
 76er®
spacer Re: I don't think there is much doubt they WILL be bad again
 Carlsbad®
spacer Then he can stay in school another year.
 GWPTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 Tigerman5000
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 Gumby®
spacer I mean, the #1 pick isn’t going to the Pats.
 Swarley
spacer I have been a long suffering Jets fan, but I think that as
 76er®
spacer Agree.... and Sean Payton calling the plays; WOW!!***
 tx_tiger
spacer Re: I have been a long suffering Jets fan, but I think that as
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer FWIW KCs Andy Reid getting Mahomes was an anomaly.
 Tropical
spacer The anomaly was Reid trading up to get Pat...NOBODY had him
 CM Shack
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 Doc Diesel
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer If you’re the #1 pick ... you’re going to a lousy team.
 BugEyeSprite
spacer He should wait until the defending Super Bowl Champ has the
 HITT Man
spacer The Jets need a lot of help...
 BigCUFan®
spacer No, foolish would be passing on a generational QB***
 CM Shack
spacer A generational QB isn't going to help the Jets.
 BigCUFan®
spacer Nobody is winning #### without a franchise QB guy, you
 CM Shack
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick
 TigerCFA
spacer With Lawrence as good as he is : the jets should
 clemzn1981
