Former Falcons star says Trevor Lawrence should stay in school if Jets have No. 1 pick

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Another day and another Trevor Lawrence take by a former NFL star.

Former Falcons receiver Roddy White hopes that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence can avoid being picked by the New York Jets.

"If I am Trevor Lawrence and the Jets finish with no wins, I would just go back to Clemson. I would just go back for another year," White told The Big Lead on Tuesday. I don't want any part of that organization."

White believes that the Jets have no idea what they are doing offensively.

"Because it would be awful for you to get drafted by the Jets because they do not know how to put anything together over there as far as quarterbacking, weapons around the quarterback, as far as anything that has to do with offensive talent."

