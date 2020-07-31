Former Clemson tight end waived by Bucs

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Thursday that they have waived fourth-year tight end Jordan Leggett.

Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, and Cameron Brate are the frontrunners for playing time at the tight end position.

Leggett was on the team but didn't register a snap last season. His best season was in 2018 with action in 15 games and four starts with 14 catches for 114 yards and a TD.

He was a former fifth-round draft pick out of Clemson and was due to make $825,000 in 2020.

The Bucs' roster is set at 84 players.