Former Clemson standout traded to Greensboro Swarm

Press Release by

The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that the team completed a trade with the Oklahoma City Blue (Oklahoma City Thunder affiliate). The Swarm acquired the returning player rights to KJ McDaniels in exchange for the returning player rights to Zach Smith and the Stockton Kings (Sacramento Kings affiliate) first-round pick in the 2020 NBA G League Draft. McDaniels, 27, most recently (2018-19) played for TNT KaTropa in the Philippine Basketball Association. He averaged 35.0 points, 13.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 3.4 blocks and 1.4 steals in 46.2 minutes per game. McDaniels was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft out of Clemson University. Since then, the Birmingham, Alabama, native has played for the 76ers (2014-15), Houston Rockets (2015-17) and Brooklyn Nets (2017). He has G League experience with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets affiliate, 2015-16), Grand Rapids Drive (Detroit Pistons affiliate, 2017-18) and Oklahoma City Blue (2018-19). Smith, 24, appeared in 44 games with the Swarm in 2018-19. He averaged 4.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.9 minutes per game.

The Kings’ first-round pick was acquired by the Swarm on February 4, in a trade that sent Robert Franks to Stockton.

The trade is not subject to any player passing a physical.