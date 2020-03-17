BREAKING

Former Clemson standout signing with Titans
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, March 17, 2020 4:00 PM
Kim Klement - USA Today Sports
NFL Players are signing fast and furious to begin free agency.

Former Clemson standout Vic Beasley is signing a one-year deal with the Tennesee Titans worth up to $12 million ($9.5 mil guaranteed) according to multiple reports.

This will be a showcase season for Beasley as he is only 27-years old and can re-enter the free-agent market in 2021 to much higher demand if he has a massive season with Tennessee.

Beasley had 42 tackles, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups last season with the Atlanta Falcons. For his NFL career, he has 156 tackles and 37.5 sacks.

He was selected with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and led the league with 15.5 sacks in 2016.

During his time at Clemson, he totaled 52.5 tackles for loss (33 sacks) in 1,421 snaps and earned first-team All-America honors as a junior and a senior.

