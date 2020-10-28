Former Clemson soccer coach passes away
by - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 6:21 PM
Adair coached at Clemson for 14 seasons (Photo credit: Front Row Soccer)
Clemson has learned of the passing of former Head Men’s Soccer Coach Trevor Adair. Adair led the program for 14 seasons from 1995 to 2008, and is the second-winningest coach behind Dr. I. M. Ibrahim with a 174-91-26 record with the Tigers.

While at Clemson, Adair led the Tigers to the 2005 College Cup, ultimately guiding the Tigers to a No. 3 ranking in the final poll that season. During his tenure, Adair led the Tigers to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, six trips to the NCAA Quarterfinal round, two ACC Championships, 14 All-America honors and 47 All-ACC selections.

Adair started his head coaching career at Brown University, compiling a 34-24-5 record between 1991-94. Adair’s coaching career began in 1982 as an assistant coach at the University of South Carolina, a position which he held for nine seasons. Most recently, Adair served as an assistant coach at Old Dominion University.

Statement from Mike Noonan:

I am deeply saddened, as is the entire Clemson soccer family, by the loss of Trevor. My heart goes out to Jody and his daughters. Trevor had a significant impact on our soccer program here at Clemson, as well as the State of South Carolina, the Southeast region and in New England. He will be missed in the soccer community.

