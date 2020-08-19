Former Clemson receiver reportedly signs with 49ers
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, August 19, 2020 2:41 PM
Jaron Brown has had a solid NFL career (Steve Flynn - USA Today Sports)
'WRU' continues to make an impact in the NFL.

Former Clemson receiver Jaron Brown will continue his productive pro career as he will sign with the San Franciso 49ers according to multiple reports.

He is currently going through COVID-19 testing and should be eligible to practice on Thursday.

Brown had 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns last season with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2018, Brown had 14 receptions for 166 yards and five touchdowns.

He had 31 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. One impressive stat is that he had only ONE DROP on 64 targets during that season.

Back in 2016, he had 11 catches for 187 yards in seven games. In 2015, Brown had 11 catches for 144 yards (13.1 average) and a touchdown. In five seasons with the Cardinals, he caught 86 passes for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was undrafted by the Cardinals out of Clemson in 2013 but made the team with an impressive display in rookie camp.

