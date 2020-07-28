Former Clemson receiver released by Bills

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Buffalo Bills receiver Ray Ray McCloud III has been waived on Monday to cut their roster down to 86 players, the team announced.

The former Tiger has spent two different stints with the Bills.

In two NFL seasons, he has five catches for 36 yards and 294 return yards on 23 returns.

McCloud was drafted in the sixth round by the Bills in 2018. In three seasons at Clemson, he recorded 127 catches for 1,226 yards and four touchdowns.

The Tampa native averaged 12.1 yards per punt return with a touchdown in his junior season with Clemson, earning honorable mention All-ACC honors.