Former Clemson quarterback to visit Duke

Brice is set to graduate this May and will have two years of eligibility left at his next school of choice.

He completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 581 yards with four touchdowns and one interception this season. At Clemson, he accumulated 1,023 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Clemson still has a ton of talented quarterbacks with rising junior Trevor Lawrence, redshirt freshman Taisun Phommachanh, freshman mid-year DJ Uiagalelei and redshirt sophomore Ben Batson.

Brice announced his transfer in a classy social media post.

"During my time at Clemson, I've wanted to stay the course and be the best quarterback, best competitor, best student, best person and best teammate I could be and tried to represent the Clemson Family with as much class and character as I possibly could," Brice said. "And while it's both exciting and sad to say, today, I'm announcing my intention to transfer from Clemson and continue my college football career elsewhere."

"The list of people to thank at Clemson is truly endless," Brice continued. "Thank you Clemson Family. No matter where I end up next, I'll always be proud to have been a Clemson Tiger."