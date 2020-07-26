Former Clemson kicker reportedly to sign with Giants
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, July 26, 2020 12:11 PM
The Cat-man is coming out of retirement.

According to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Clemson kicker Chandler Catanzaro is signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants.

Catanzaro retired from the NFL last August but was needed by the Giants as they recently released kicker Aldrick Rosas, so it was certainly a team need to be filled.

For his NFL career, Catanzaro converted on 83.8% of his field goals and 92.9% of his extra points.

The 29-year-old was a two-time semifinalist for the Groza Award and left Clemson first in school history in points, extra points made and field goals of 40-plus yards.

He enrolled at Clemson out of Christ Church Episcopal (Greenville, S.C.).

