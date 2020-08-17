Former Clemson kicker reportedly released

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson kicker Chandler Cantazaro has been released according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Catanzaro retired from the NFL last August but was giving it a go with the Giants after the release of kicker Aldrick Rosas.

It appears that Graham Gano who just signed with the team is expected to win the starting kicking job.

For his NFL career, Catanzaro converted on 83.8% of his field goals and 92.9% of his extra points.

The 29-year-old was a two-time semifinalist for the Groza Award and left Clemson first in school history in points, extra points made and field goals of 40-plus yards.

He enrolled at Clemson out of Christ Church Episcopal (Greenville, S.C.).

Giants just wrapped up a 90-minute padded practice. No live tweeting allowed but will have a practice report posted this afternoon.



Notably absent: K Chandler Catanzaro. Graham Gano going through the testing process. Grant Haley the only player working on the side. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) August 17, 2020