Former Clemson guard signs with Budivelnyk Kyiv

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

One Tiger is on the move internationally.

Budivelnyk Kyiv of the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague announced they have signed former Clemson guard Gabe DeVoe to their team.

Last season, Devoe played for Dzukija in the Lithuanian league and averaged 13.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game.

Devoe has also played in Poland for Zastal Enea BC.

During his senior season at Clemson, he averaged 14.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest. He earned ACC Player of the Week honors and was an All-ACC honoree for his production.