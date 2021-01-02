BREAKING

Former Clemson forward signs with Ukrainian team
Former Clemson big man Elijah Thomas signed with the top team in the Ukranian Superleague.

His new side, Kyiv-Basket, leads the way with a 13-0 record so far this season out of the country's capital.

Thomas averaged 13 points and 7.8 rebounds as a senior for the Tigers in the 2018-19 season.

He played with the Charlotte Hornets Summer League team in 2019 and has spent time on a team in South Korea and Greece also.

