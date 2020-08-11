|
Former Clemson coach, wife welcome second child
|Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:48 AM- -
Former Clemson coach Jeff Scott announced on Monday evening that his wife Sara had given birth to their second child, Hunter.
"Sara and I are very proud to announce Hunter Bradford Scott was born today," Scott posted on social media. "He weighed 8 lbs 12 oz. 20.5 inches. Hunter and mom are doing great. God’s timing is always right on time."
Congratulations to the Scott family on this very special time!
Check out a few pics below:
Sara and I are very proud to announce Hunter Bradford Scott was born today. He weighed 8 lbs 12 oz. 20.5 inches. Hunter and mom are doing great. God’s timing is always right on time ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Lt5rXsPY06— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) August 11, 2020
One of my favorite photos of the night was this one of Savannah seeing little brother Hunter for the first time ???? pic.twitter.com/ndKlXHVN2e— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) August 11, 2020
Congratulations, @coach_jeffscott & Sara!— USF Football (@USFFootball) August 11, 2020
Welcome to the Herd, Hunter??#US2F?? pic.twitter.com/Ny2imErcxG