Former Clemson coach, wife welcome second child
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:48 AM
Former Clemson coach Jeff Scott announced on Monday evening that his wife Sara had given birth to their second child, Hunter.

"Sara and I are very proud to announce Hunter Bradford Scott was born today," Scott posted on social media. "He weighed 8 lbs 12 oz. 20.5 inches. Hunter and mom are doing great. God’s timing is always right on time."

Congratulations to the Scott family on this very special time!

