Former Clemson coach parts ways with Dolphins
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 7, Thu 16:50
Marion Hobby had a successful time at Clemson

The Miami Dolphins announced that they have "mutually parted ways" with defensive line coach Marion Hobby.

69-year-old offensive coordinator Chan Gailey also resigned this week for the Dolphins.

Hobby had been with the Dolphins since the 2019 season and previously in the NFL with the Jaguars in 2017-2018.

He spent six years as a Clemson assistant where the Tiger finished in the top 25 every year including a national title in 2016.

