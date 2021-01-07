|
Former Clemson coach parts ways with Dolphins
|2021 Jan 7, Thu 16:50- -
The Miami Dolphins announced that they have "mutually parted ways" with defensive line coach
Marion Hobby.
69-year-old offensive coordinator Chan Gailey also resigned this week for the Dolphins. Hobby had been with the Dolphins since the 2019 season and previously in the NFL with the Jaguars in 2017-2018. He spent six years as a Clemson assistant where the Tiger finished in the top 25 every year including a national title in 2016.
69-year-old offensive coordinator Chan Gailey also resigned this week for the Dolphins.
Hobby had been with the Dolphins since the 2019 season and previously in the NFL with the Jaguars in 2017-2018.
He spent six years as a Clemson assistant where the Tiger finished in the top 25 every year including a national title in 2016.
The Miami Dolphins today announced that they have mutually parted ways with defensive line coach Marion Hobby. Hobby had also once coached Christian Wilkins and Shaq Lawson at Clemson.— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) January 7, 2021
Tags: Marion Hobby