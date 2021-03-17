Former Clemson coach: Travis Etienne plays like "bigger Barry Sanders"

TigerNet Staff by

Jeff Scott says Travis Etienne doesn't need any hype, but if any NFL GM is listening -- particularly in the former Clemson coordinator's new hometown -- he is more than willing to offer his advice. The USF head coach recently proclaimed on Twitter that Etienne is a future All-Pro and that Etienne is "one of the best players I've ever been around." Scott added a pretty lofty comparison recently. “He reminds me of a bigger Barry Sanders,” Scott said to the Tampa Bay Times. “... If you go watch Travis, nobody tackles him the first time. If he’s out in open space, even if guys get a chance to go down and hit him, he just bounces off.” Sanders was selected with the third overall pick in the 1989 NFL draft out of Oklahoma State and went on to six All-Pro selections and 10 Pro Bowl picks with an NFL MVP and eventually a Hall of Fame spot along the way.

In the draft evaluation process, Etienne has had some first round projections and mostly second round picks. Scott is a firm believer that a team won't regret taking the ACC's all-time leading rusher.

“I meant what I put in that tweet,” Scott said. “If he stays healthy, my personal opinion, I believe he’ll be an All-Pro at the NFL level.”

Inside trading info for our @Buccaneers ....



You WANT Travis Etienne....



One of the best players I’ve ever been around....



Future ALL-PRO IMO....



Would love to see him here in Tampa?? https://t.co/JUHDOBtRe4 — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) March 11, 2021