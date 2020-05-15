Former Clemson center transfers to UAB

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Getting closer to home is sometimes needed. Former Clemson center Trey Jemison announced his transfer to UAB to be closer to home on Thursday via his Twitter account. "First off I just want to say thank you to my entire Clemson Family for the memories, friendships, and opportunities that you all have blessed me with. For Coach Brownell and the whole coaching staff for taking a chance on some kid from Alabama. "For my teammates who I consider family now for changing my life forever. This thank you list could go on for hours but from the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you to everyone who impacted my life at Clemson. "With that being said I have decided to transfer and will be moving closer to home to finish out my Collegiate career and with Covid-19 changing the world as we know, it is the time to take care of our loved ones and grow closer to GOD. I will be finishing my collegiate career at THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA IN BIRMINGHAM."

In 2019, Jemison appeared in a career-high 30 games, averaging 8.4 minutes per contest.

Jemison averaged 1.7 points, two rebounds, and shot a career-best 47.9 percent from the floor last season. In two seasons at Clemson, he averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

He was a four-star recruit and the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama as a high school senior.

UAB basketball coach Andy Kennedy is excited about the addition of Jemison to his roster for the upcoming season.

"We are excited that Trey has chosen to return home and be a part of this program," said Kennedy in a press release. "He will immediately give us a huge presence in the paint with his abilities on both ends of the court. Trey had a tremendous high school career in this city and the two years he spent in the ACC has prepared him to make an immediate impact for Blazer basketball."

Will be finishing my collegiate career at THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA IN BIRMINGHAM #goblazers ?? pic.twitter.com/pWeeqRQpA8 — Trey Jemison (@TallT_23) May 14, 2020