Former Clemson assistant named Boston College basketball coach

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A former Tiger is back in the ACC. Boston College announced on Monday that they have hired College of Charleston basketball coach Earl Grant as their new coach. "When we began our search for a new head men's basketball coach, we set out to find a leader of young men, someone who shares our vision and our values, who could lead our program to championships while ensuring a world-class student-athlete experience and education for our players," said Director of Athletics Kraft. "After a comprehensive national search, it was clear that Earl is exactly what we were looking for and what our basketball program needs at this moment, and I am confident he will have tremendous success in Chestnut Hill, on the court, and off. On behalf of the BC community, we are thrilled to welcome Earl, his wife, Jacci, and their three sons, Trey, Eyzaiah, and Elonzo, to the Boston College Family." Grant is ready for the challenge of leading a basketball team in the ACC.

"My family and I are really excited about the opportunity to start a new journey," Grant said. "I look forward to representing such a prestigious academic institution, to coach in the top basketball conference in America, and do it in one of the best cities in the world. I can't wait to meet and develop a relationship with all who have worked so hard over the years to make BC a special place. I am thankful to Pat Kraft, Father Leahy, and the Board of Trustees for affording me this tremendous opportunity."

His overall coaching record at the College of Charleston in seven seasons was 127-89.

He spent four seasons as a Clemson assistant under Brad Brownell.