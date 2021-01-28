Former Clemson WRs among star performers in Senior Bowl week

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson's reps at the Senior Bowl this week are shining before NFL coaches and scouts in Mobile, Alabama. WRU has two working on their draft stock in Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell. NFL.com had them both among the five stars from Wednesday's action. "He's (Powell) carried the momentum from the season into practices this week. I saw him get on top of coverage and track the ball really well on Wednesday. He was very efficient at the top of his routes," NFL.com analyzed. On Rodgers: "I usually prefer a little more variety in my Senior Bowl standouts, but I simply can't leave Rodgers off the list. I loved his crisp route running on Wednesday. He has strong hands and a solid overall feel for the game. He was Trevor Lawrence's top target this past season, and he has good bloodlines, too. His father is former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, who's been coaching in the college ranks for more than a decade. Rodgers reminds me of Randall Cobb. The Houston Texans wide receiver has had a long, successful run in the league, and Rodgers has similar potential." Rodgers totaled a team-best 77 catches for 1,020 with seven touchdowns last season, while Powell also posted a career-best year with 53 receptions for 882 yards and seven TDs.

The Senior Bowl game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday on NFL Network.

Clemson WRs Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers with two nice back-to-back reps at the @seniorbowl #TheDraftStartsInMobile #Clemson pic.twitter.com/cNkd01n18Y — 4th and JAWN (@4thandJawn) January 28, 2021

Clemson’s Cornell Powell with the nice concentration on this pass from Wake’s Jamie Newman. #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/sJT1wUcg55 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) January 27, 2021

The game just seems to come so easily to Clemson WR Amari Rodgers. Controlled, fluid, defined cuts. Tough ball (from Kellen Mond) #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/wHDfPJFBjx — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 27, 2021

The game just seems to come so easily to Clemson WR Amari Rodgers. Controlled, fluid, defined cuts. Tough ball (from Kellen Mond) #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/wHDfPJFBjx — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) January 27, 2021

Nice catch in traffic by Clemson WR Amari Rodgers. Jamie Newman was at QB. pic.twitter.com/jPjaBnQnKN — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 27, 2021