Former Clemson WR signs with CFL team

TigerNet Staff by

Charone Peake is looking to continue his football dream north of the border. Peake signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League last week, the team announced. Peake last played in the pros during the 2018 season and most recently spent time on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster until late April. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL draft by the New York Jets and has logged 22 catches for 214 yards in the NFL. Peake had a workout with the Las Vegas Raiders in August. He was a permanent co-captain of Clemson's 2015 Playoff run, where he started all 15 games and logging 50 catches for 716 yards and five touchdowns.

The 2020 CFL season was canceled during the pandemic and the 2021 preseason is slated to start in late May.