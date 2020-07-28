BREAKING

Former Clemson WR signs with Bengals
by - Tuesday, July 28, 2020 4:08 PM
Tee Higgins is now officially a Bengal.
Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins announced that he signed his rookie contract with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday.

He was selected with the first pick of the NFL draft second round and has a salary projected at $8.69 million with a $3.9 million signing bonus (Spotrac).

Higgins left Clemson tied with DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins for the most TD receptions in school history (27).

The Oak Ridge, Tennessee native was a first-team All-ACC target as a junior with 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 TDs over 15 starts. He tallied 135 career receptions for 2,448 yards in 43 games (30 starts).

