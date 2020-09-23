Former Clemson WR signs to Cardinals practice squad
by - Wednesday, September 23, 2020 4:48 PM
Brown spent time with the 49ers over the offseason also. (USA TODAY Sports-Steve Flynn)
Former Clemson wide receiver Jaron Brown has found a new pro home at a place he's quite familiar with already.

The Cardinals announced Brown as a 16th member to complete their practice squad on Wednesday.

In his five seasons with the Cardinals, Brown, who signed there as an undrafted free agent, tallied 86 catches for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns. The last two years in Seattle, Brown totaled 30 receptions for 386 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a Tiger, Brown had 87 receptions for 1,186 yards and eight touchdowns, 66 yards on nine carries, 65 yards on seven punt returns, and 341 yards on 17 kickoff returns in 1,926 snaps over 50 games (32 starts) in his career.

