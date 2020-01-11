Former Clemson WR signs futures deal with Colts
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, January 11, 2020 7:01 AM
Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports
Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they have signed receiver Artavis Scott to a reserve/futures deal.

The 25-year old playmaker has spent the last three seasons with the Chargers but has yet to appear in a regular-season game. In 2019, he was on their team's practice squad.

Scott finished Clemson as the career leader in receptions (245) with 2,458 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns over 43 games (36 starts). The 245 receptions are also fifth in ACC history.

He caught a pass in 42 of his 43 games of action finished on a 38-game streak with a catch.

