Former Clemson WR reportedly signing with Texans
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Former Clemson receiver Artavis Scott is reportedly signing with the Houston Texans' practice squad, according to multiple reports.

Scott had a workout with the Texans last week and it appears that they liked what they saw.

The Colts waived Scott back in early September, right before the start of the 2020 season.

The 25-year old playmaker spent the last three seasons with the Chargers but has yet to appear in a regular-season game. In 2019, he was on their team's practice squad.

Scott finished Clemson as the career leader in receptions (245) with 2,458 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns over 43 games (36 starts). The 245 receptions are also fifth in ACC history.

