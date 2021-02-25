Former Clemson WR released by Titans

Humphries signed a four-year and $36 million contract in 2019 but was limited to 19 games over the last two seasons due to injury. An ankle injury toward the end of the 2019 campaign kept him to 12 games and he saw action in only seven games last year after a concussion suffered on Nov. 1 against Cincinnati.

He caught 60 passes for 602 yards and four touchdowns with the Titans.

Humphries earned his way onto a pro roster with the Tampa Bay Bucs after a tryout as a rookie and played in 60 games over four seasons there with 219 catches for 2,329 yards and nine touchdowns.